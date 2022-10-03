Suspect wanted in Forest Grove bowling alley robbery

FOREST GROVE Ore. (KPTV) – The Forest Grove Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a bowling alley on Friday.

According to police, the suspect robbed the Rainbow Lanes Bowling Alley on the evening of Sept. 30.

SEE MORE: Salem woman dies in rollover crash on I-5

The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police. No one was hurt during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white, heavyset man, roughly 5′10″ to 6′2′ om height and possibly ark facial hair, according to Forest Grove police. He was last seen wearing a light-colored long sleeve shirt. Blue jeans and a light-colored cowboy hat.

SEE MORE: Oregon man convicted of kidnapping after stealing car with baby inside

Anyone with information is asked to contact Washington County non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.