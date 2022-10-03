Suspect wanted in Forest Grove bowling alley robbery

Wanted suspect.
Wanted suspect.(Forest Grove Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:24 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST GROVE Ore. (KPTV) – The Forest Grove Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a bowling alley on Friday.

According to police, the suspect robbed the Rainbow Lanes Bowling Alley on the evening of Sept. 30.

SEE MORE: Salem woman dies in rollover crash on I-5

The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police. No one was hurt during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white, heavyset man, roughly 5′10″ to 6′2′ om height and possibly ark facial hair, according to Forest Grove police. He was last seen wearing a light-colored long sleeve shirt. Blue jeans and a light-colored cowboy hat.

SEE MORE: Oregon man convicted of kidnapping after stealing car with baby inside

Anyone with information is asked to contact Washington County non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Humane Society rescues 94 rabbits from Vancouver home
Humane Society rescues 94 rabbits from Vancouver home
Cabaret II.
Portland strip club owners found guilty of defrauding IRS pay remaining fees
KPTV File Image
Multiple units respond following large NE Portland homeless camp fire
KPTV File Image
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 101 near Tillamook