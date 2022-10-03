Trader Joe’s brings back in-store samples

Many brands, but especially start-ups, use samples to get attention from potential customers,...
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - In-store samples are back at some Trader Joe’s.

The grocery store giant is offering single-serve treats and snacks to customers, many of whom posted videos and photos of their granola and Halloween cookies over the weekend.

Hot coffee, however, remains on the burner and will not be handed out until further notice.

Many brands, but especially start-ups, use samples to get attention from potential customers, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted the practice due to safety concerns.

Other companies, including Costco and Sam’s Club, have already brought the samples back.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

