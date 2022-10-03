Trans Siberian Orchestra is ready to rock the Rose City

The Trans Siberian Orchestra is known for its holiday show “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve."
By Ayo Elise
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:45 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – The Trans Siberian Orchestra is known for its holiday show “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”

For 23 years now, the show has been putting a rock opera twist on classic holiday songs! With the orchestra making two stops in Oregon this year, FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with two members of the group to learn more about what fans can expect.

For tickets and dates check them out here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
OSP: Alcohol likely factor in Hwy 99E crash that left 3 dead, 1 injured
Dog rescued from two-alarm house fire in Kelso
Dog rescued from two-alarm house fire in Kelso
Trans Siberian Orchestra is ready to rock the Rose City
5 kids in Beaverton SD part of top middle school scientist in the country
5 kids in Beaverton SD part of top middle school scientist in the country