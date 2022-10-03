Warm week ahead, coolest days should be Tue./Wed.

Good morning! It’s a cool & dry start to the workweek across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. There’s a thick marine layer draped over the coast, and some of those low clouds are surging up the Columbia. Portions of our western valleys will see patchy morning clouds. Otherwise, expect another mostly sunny and warm day inland. High temperatures won’t quite as warm as Sunday (PDX hit 88 degrees). Expect temperatures to range between the upper 70s and low 80s.

Onshore flow will strengthen a bit late today & tonight. As a result, the marine layer will surge farther inland on Tuesday. Expect a gradual clearing with some mid to late afternoon sunshine. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s. We should see a bit more sunshine on Wednesday, leading to a slightly warmer afternoon.

High pressure will continue to build over the West Coast late in the week and this weekend, keeping temperatures well above average for this time of year. There’s no sign of significant rain or a cool down coming anytime soon.

Have a great Monday!

