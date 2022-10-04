1 dead, 2 injured in I-84 crash

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:13 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Interstate 84 left a driver dead and two passengers injured early Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 270, south of La Grande just after midnight. An initial investigation revealed that a westbound white Ford F350 was pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer when it left the road and overturned. During the crash, the trailer separated from the truck.

The driver, 61-year-old Craig Wickham of Boise, Idaho, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passengers, a 59-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were both taken to a hospital for their injuries.

I-84′s westbound lanes were closed for about an hour as authorities investigated the scene. OSP said driver fatigue, vehicle overloading and seatbelt use are all being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fentanyl found during traffic stop in Madras
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Two-alarm fire damages two units at Gresham apartment complex
Two-alarm fire damages two units at Gresham apartment complex
Portland Parks Foundation announces next steps for elk fountain downtown
Portland Parks Foundation estimates it’ll cost about $2M to restore iconic elk statue