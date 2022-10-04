1 dead, 2 injured in I-84 crash

UNION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Interstate 84 left a driver dead and two passengers injured early Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 270, south of La Grande just after midnight. An initial investigation revealed that a westbound white Ford F350 was pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer when it left the road and overturned. During the crash, the trailer separated from the truck.

The driver, 61-year-old Craig Wickham of Boise, Idaho, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passengers, a 59-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were both taken to a hospital for their injuries.

I-84′s westbound lanes were closed for about an hour as authorities investigated the scene. OSP said driver fatigue, vehicle overloading and seatbelt use are all being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.

