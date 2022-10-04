Fiery crash leaves one dead on Highway 22

GATES, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found dead after the semi-truck went over an embankment and caught fire Monday night, according to Oregon State Police.

The Kenworth CMV was driving westbound on Highway 22 near milepost 35 when it left the road. The semi-truck was destroyed after catching fire. Emergency personnel declared the driver dead at the scene. OSP will release the identity of the driver after the next of kin is notified.

Highway 22 was affected for about three and a half hours.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.