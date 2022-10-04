Fiery crash leaves one dead on Highway 22

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:30 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATES, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found dead after the semi-truck went over an embankment and caught fire Monday night, according to Oregon State Police.

The Kenworth CMV was driving westbound on Highway 22 near milepost 35 when it left the road. The semi-truck was destroyed after catching fire. Emergency personnel declared the driver dead at the scene. OSP will release the identity of the driver after the next of kin is notified.

Highway 22 was affected for about three and a half hours.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
KPTV File Image
1 dead, 2 injured in I-84 crash
Fentanyl found during traffic stop in Madras
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
Two-alarm fire damages two units at Gresham apartment complex
Two-alarm fire damages two units at Gresham apartment complex