Fire danger a concern in Oregon as high temperatures, dry conditions persist into October

RHODODENDRON, Ore. (KPTV)— With above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall the first few days of October have felt more like summer than fall, raising concerns about wildfires.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said many of the lands they own are still very dry and experiencing hot temperatures. A spokesperson said the agency’s main focus is eastern and southern Oregon where temperatures are still reaching the high 80s and some days in the low 90s. Judah Larson has lived in Rhododendron for the last two decades. He said October is usually the transition period out of wildfire season. But with grass still brown and the trees still dry, he’s not seeing that transition happen.

“Usually October we start getting more rain, at least a good soaking rain, and so far this year we have not had that,” Larson said.

With no significant rainfall still in the short-term forecast, wildfires are still top of Larson’s mind.

“We have what we call 100 fuels here to really soak those fuels, you need a couple of days of soaking, soaking rain to really end the fire season,” Larson said.

Until that first significant rain comes, The Oregon Department of Forestry said the public should not park cars along the side of roads where dry grass could catch fire. They also recommend holding off on having a fire at campsites. Clackamas County extended its burn ban in response to the hot and dry temperatures.

Even with fire season seem to be dipping its toe into early fall, the Oregon Department of Forestry says overall this year, the number of human-caused wildfires dropped on their lands. The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center tweeted there was a 63 percent drop in the number of acres burned in 2022 compared to 2021.

Larson said he’s optimistic fire season will end without any major blaze breaking out, but he’s still worried someone might make a mistake that could lead to devastating consequences.

“Skip the s’mores when there’s a fire ban and that way you’ll be able to have them next season without a charred forest,” Larson said.

