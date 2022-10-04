Gradual clearing & mild on Wednesday, much warmer Thursday-Sunday

Good afternoon! Today has felt much more like Fall compared to the first few days of October. The marine layer surged in overnight, and stuck around through the early afternoon. Clouds are clearing nicely as I write this discussion around 3:00 P.M. The remainder of the day should be mostly sunny & mild inland. High temperatures will make a run at 70 degrees. Tomorrow should play out in similar fashion. The coast and our western valleys will see lots of clouds to start. Expect the clouds to clear out a bit earlier, leading to afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s inland.

High pressure will expand over the western United States between Thursday and this weekend. This ridge will do two things: act as a blocking pattern to any rain attempting to come in, and suppress cloud development. We should see mostly sunny skies all four day with high temps in the low to mid 80s. PDX has never managed to hit 80+ degrees seven times in the month of October. If our forecast verifies, we’ll officially have 7 days in the 80s. Talk about a warm start to the month! It gets much more difficult to experience that kind of heat by mid October due to longer nights and shorter days (less daylight hours).

I’m keeping a close eye on the weather pattern next week. Our models continue to hint at a deep trough of low pressure digging into the interior Northwest and the Intermountain West. The cold front associated with it could bring a few showers, especially if it grazes the coastline. Temperatures should also cool down. However, if this system ends up farther inland, it could mean a dry cold front & a gusty east wind. A dry and gusty east wind before a Fall soaker could lead to elevated fire danger. We’ll get a better handle on this part of the forecast in the next few days.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.