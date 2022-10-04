Missing man from Woodburn found safe

Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:56 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) – The Woodburn Police Department says a man who was reported missing Monday has been found safe.

According to Woodburn police, 20-year-old Brian Vera Santiago walked away from his home after making concerning statements to family members, taking no property, money, phone or other belongings with him. He was last seen on Monday, October 3 at about 9:30 a.m., near Aksenia Street and Luba Street in Woodburn.

On Tuesday, just before 10 a.m., police said Vera Santiago was found safe and returned home.

No additional details were released.

