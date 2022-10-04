Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police.

The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed cause to believe drug trafficking occupants of the vehicle were involved in drug trafficking. OSP said a drug dog then alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle, the trooper located six bundles of fentanyl powder, weighing about 14.48 pounds, hidden within the vehicle.

Drug dog with powdered fentanyl found during traffic stop. (Oregon State Police)

OSP said the driver, 31-year-old Jesus Villalpando Rubio, from Phoenix, Arizona, and the passenger, 31-year-old Oscar Urias Haro, from Tucson, Arizona, were arrested for various drug crimes and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill about 500,000 people. The amount found in the vehicle on Sept. 28 was enough to kill over 3 million people.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released.

