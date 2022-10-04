PARTLY CLOUDY, HIGHS IN THE 70S

FOX 12 7-Day Forecast
By Andy Carson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:06 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Good Tuesday morning! We have a pretty thick marine layer pushing into the metro this morning. This will bring plenty of low to mid level clouds and fog that will be a little stubborn to burn off today. With eventual partly cloudy skies, we will warm to 73 today. Tomorrow will be similar, only the clouds will clear a little sooner and we will be a bit warmer at 77 degrees. 

80s return Thursday through the weekend, ranging from 81-85 under mostly sunny skies. Monday stays mostly sunny but a few degrees cooler at 78.

