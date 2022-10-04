Portland named Best Food City in America

Farmer's Market at Portland State University.
Farmer's Market at Portland State University.(Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:51 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Rose City has just been named the best city for foodies in the entire United States.

The term “foodie” refers to people who love gourmet dining and discovering new and unique flavors from food carts to their own kitchen.

Source: WalletHub

WalletHub recently compared more than 180 U.S. cities using 29 key indicators of “foodie-friendliness” from the cost of groceries to affordability and proximity of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita.

SEE ALSO: Lovely’s Fifty Fifty in N. Portland featured in Netflix series

Portland topped the list while Vancouver, Wash. came in at 26th place and nearby Seattle came in at 7th place.

The top 10 cities were:

  1. Portland, OR
  2. Orlando, FL
  3. Miami, FL
  4. San Francisco, CA
  5. Austin, TX
  6. Sacramento, CA
  7. Seattle, WA
  8. Tampa, FL
  9. Las Vegas, NV
  10. San Diego, CA

SEE ALSO: Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch

To learn more about WalletHub’s study, go here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police Lights
Portland police investigating deadly crash involving bicyclist on SE Powell
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
KPTV File Image
Fiery crash leaves one dead on Highway 22
KPTV File Image
1 dead, 2 injured in I-84 crash