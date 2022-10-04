Portland named Best Food City in America

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Rose City has just been named the best city for foodies in the entire United States.

The term “foodie” refers to people who love gourmet dining and discovering new and unique flavors from food carts to their own kitchen.

WalletHub recently compared more than 180 U.S. cities using 29 key indicators of “foodie-friendliness” from the cost of groceries to affordability and proximity of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita.

Portland topped the list while Vancouver, Wash. came in at 26th place and nearby Seattle came in at 7th place.

The top 10 cities were:

Portland, OR Orlando, FL Miami, FL San Francisco, CA Austin, TX Sacramento, CA Seattle, WA Tampa, FL Las Vegas, NV San Diego, CA

