Portland Parks Foundation estimates it’ll cost about $2M to restore iconic elk statue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Parks Foundation has completed its feasibility study and estimates it’ll cost about $2 million to restore and reinstall the Thompson Elk Fountain in downtown Portland.

The base of the elk statue was badly damaged during protests in the summer of 2020. The city of Portland removed the elk statue, put it in storage and disassembled the fountain.

PPF began a design and feasibility study in April of this year and released the findings on Monday.

“We are honored to present to the city this restoration design, which restores and returns the elk and fountain to their original location,” said Randy Gragg, executive director of PPF. “We’ve also developed potential street improvements to make the fountain a safer, universally accessible, and more welcoming place to visit.”

Following the feasibility study, PPF determined that 18 of the fountain’s 50 piece will have to be remade including all four of the fountain’s five-foot-long troughs.

Street upgrades were also part of the study. PPF says the upgrades would create better access and a viewing area for the statue and fountain. Along with PBOT’s recent implemented separation of bikes and motorists around the fountain area of Southwest Main Street, the study’s design would provide two wheelchair accessible access points to the viewing area.

PPF says the cost of the fountain restoration, new pump mechanism and reinstallation is estimated to be $1.2-$1.3 million, with street improvements costing about $670,000.

“We anxiously await what the city’s insurance settlement will yield and what the City Council determines the city can afford,” said Gragg. “We at PPF believe there is wide community support to pitch in if the final gap is not too large.”

A hearing on the feasibility study and cost estimates is planned for November. For updates on the hearing click here.

