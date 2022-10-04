Portland police investigating deadly crash involving bicyclist on SE Powell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash that happened near Cleveland High School late Tuesday morning.

At about 11:49 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a bicyclist at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle. The bicyclist, who police said appears to be a woman in her mid to late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Southeast Powell Boulevard will be closed between SE 25th and SE 27th during the crash investigation. People are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 22-266862, or call 503-823-2103.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will updated this story when new information is released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.