Two-alarm fire damages two units at Gresham apartment complex
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - No one was hurt after a fire damaged two apartment units at a complex in Gresham early Tuesday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., Gresham Fire crews responded to an apartment fire at the Golfside Apartments, located at 1999 Northeast Division Street. Crews arrived to the scene and found heavy fire coming from two units.

Due to the amount of fire and proximity of exposures that could cause the fire to spread, Gresham Fire called a second alarm to bring in more resources. All Gresham Fire resources, along with support from Portland Fire & Rescue and Clackamas Fire, responded to the scene and helped extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported. Gresham Fire said it’s not known at this time how many people were displaced because of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

