Woodburn police looking for missing and endangered man

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) – The Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing endangered man.

According to Woodburn police, 20-year-old Brian Vera Santiago walked away from his home in Woodburn after making concerning statements to family members, taking no property, money, phone or other belongings with him.

Police say he was last seen on Monday, October 3 at about 9:30 a.m., near Aksenia Street and Luba Street in Woodburn, wearing black-rimmed glasses, a brown t-shirt, black sweatpants, and flip-flop shoes.

Santiago is described as a Hispanic male, 5′10″, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information about Mr. Vera Santiago’s current whereabouts is asked to please contact their local police, or call Woodburn Police at 503-982-2345, and reference WPD Case #22-12135.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.