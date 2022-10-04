‘You hear gunfire and stuff’: Neighbors near Kenton Park say crime has gone up

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Homeless camps near Kenton Park have some neighbors worried, saying crime in the area has gone up.

Several community members reached out to FOX 12 saying they don’t feel safe and that the city isn’t doing anything about it.

We spoke with neighbors in the area who say it depends on the time of day,

“You don’t dare go down to that park at night. You hear gunfire and stuff,” said Duane Berg.

Berg says he’s lived in the area for 40 years and that in the last few years crime has gone up.

Adding that he believes rising housing costs aren’t helping the issue.

“Randy down there, he gets like $1,200 a month and you can’t even get a place for $1,200 anymore.”

Other neighbors tell FOX 12 the park has lots of trash at times and some even have bonfires along with drugs.

John Ramirez has lived in the area for a decade and says last night it was gunshots and weeks before that it was his car being vandalized.

However, he says it was getting better at one point: “It looked like there was kind of a push at the beginning of the year to have some change.

but now, I don’t know.”

FOX 12 reached out to the city to see if there were plans of clearing the park out, but did not get a response.

Neighbors say they just hope something is done soon, because it’s no longer a place to raise a family.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.