1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash between 2 cars

Marion County Sheriff's office File
Marion County Sheriff's office File(Marion County Sheriff's office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:35 AM PDT
STAYTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash between two cars left a woman dead Monday evening outside the city of Stayton, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded at about 7:15 p.m. to Southeast Golf Club Road near Southeast Mill Creek Road. An initial investigation showed that a red Kia Rio was traveling north on SE Golf Club Road when it crossed the center line while negotiating a curve and hit an oncoming black Kia Optima head-on.

The driver of the Kia Rio, 57-year-old Bridget Turner, was taken to the hospital by life flight where she died from her injuries. The driver of the black Kia optima, a 21-year-old man had only minor injuries.

Investigators do not believe that speed or alcohol were the causes of this crash.

