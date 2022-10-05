ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - One resident has died and five others were injured after a three-alarm fire at a retirement center in St. Helens early Wednesday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m., Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road. In total, 29 people were evacuated from the retirement center, six people had to be pulled out by firefighters.

FOX 12 learned one resident has died. Five other residents were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

1 dead, 5 injured after three-alarm fire at retirement center in St. Helens (KPTV)

A police officer and firefighter sustained minor injuries and were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

The fire has been knocked down but crews will remain on scene to extinguish any hot spots. Columbia River Fire said the residents who are displaced are being transported to a hotel where they can get some rest and further Red Cross assistance.

This is the back of the Columbia Hills Retirement Center -still smoking nearly 6 hours after a series of explosions. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/cx2FDNKbZ6 — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) October 5, 2022

Columbia River Fire was helped at the scene by AMR, Portland Fire & Rescue, Banks Fire, and Scappoose Fire.

