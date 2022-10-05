1 dead, 5 injured after three-alarm fire at retirement center in St. Helens

Fire at Columbia Hills Retirement Center
Fire at Columbia Hills Retirement Center(Columbia River Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:13 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - One resident has died and five others were injured after a three-alarm fire at a retirement center in St. Helens early Wednesday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m., Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road. In total, 29 people were evacuated from the retirement center, six people had to be pulled out by firefighters.

FOX 12 learned one resident has died. Five other residents were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

1 dead, 5 injured after three-alarm fire at retirement center in St. Helens
1 dead, 5 injured after three-alarm fire at retirement center in St. Helens(KPTV)

A police officer and firefighter sustained minor injuries and were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

The fire has been knocked down but crews will remain on scene to extinguish any hot spots. Columbia River Fire said the residents who are displaced are being transported to a hotel where they can get some rest and further Red Cross assistance.

Columbia River Fire was helped at the scene by AMR, Portland Fire & Rescue, Banks Fire, and Scappoose Fire.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trail Blazers fall to Utah Jazz in first home game of the preseason
Portland Parks Foundation estimates it’ll cost about $2M to restore iconic elk statue
Shooting suspects in Hillsboro flee, crash causing road closures
Portland Thorns sponsor reacts to NWSL investigation