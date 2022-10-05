16-year-old teen charged in Salem shooting that injured 1

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old Salem teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured one, according to police.

Officers first responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of Marion and 13th Street NE after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire.

Detectives from Salem police began canvassing the area, collecting evidence. Investigators initially believed no one was injured but said several hours after the shooting, officers contacted a juvenile victim at Salem health.

The teen was administered with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Following the investigation, officers arrested an unnamed 16-year-old who has since been booked into Marion County Juvenile Detention Center. The teen is charged with second-degree assault; unlawful use of a weapon; conspiracy, assault in the second degree; conspiracy, unlawful use of a weapon.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.