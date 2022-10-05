Award-winning Portland chef identified as bicyclist killed in crash

Sarah Pliner.
Sarah Pliner.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:25 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the bicyclist killed Tuesday near Cleveland High School as accomplished Portland chef Sarah Pliner.

At about 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the crash at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found Pliner who was hit by a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pliner came to recognition beginning her career in the ‘90s at local restaurants like the Heathman and Giorgio’s. After leaving the city to work at Michelin-starred restaurants, Pliner returned, opening the now-closed Aviary in the Alberta neighborhood. During her time at Aviary, Pliner was a semi-finalist for the James Beard Award for Best Chef Northwest.

Aviary closed permanently in 2020.

