Back to Summer-Like Weather Thursday

The skies cleared out as we expected and now we’re seeing a nice afternoon after the clouds & drizzle this morning. Over the next few days, these sunny skies will continue and it’s going to go back to feeling like summer.

We are expecting to spend the next 4 days in the low to mid 80s, which, if that happens, will break the record for the most 80° days in October. Expect tomorrow to be about 85 with mostly sunny skies across Oregon. We remain mostly sunny and maybe just a degree or two cooler each day through Sunday.

Monday is when we see a big change in our forecast. Monday will likely turn cloudy as a low pressure system slides down from the north. Models are coming into better agreement that we will see showers sometimes Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will also be cooling at this time. We are back to mostly sunny skies by Wednesday, but the cooler temperatures could stick around.

