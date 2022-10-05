Beaverton man indicted for child sex abuse; police believe there are more victims

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A 47-year-old Beaverton man has been indicted on multiple charges following a child sex abuse investigation, and detectives believe there are more victims.

The Beaverton Police Department said the investigation began on July 16 when employees at VillaSport, located at 13900 Southwest Meridian Street, contacted police and told them a gym member, Damien Karp, had been caught in an “inappropriate interaction” with a child in the outdoor hot tub.

Officers learned Karp was a registered sex offender and was on probation for related crimes. According to police, Karp was not allowed to have any contact with children as part of his probation.

Karp was arrested for violating the terms of his probation and booked into the Washington County Jail. He has been in custody since then.

During a more in-depth investigation into Karp’s behavior, police said detectives learned he had inappropriately touched multiple under aged victims at the Beaverton VillaSport in June and July of this year. Police said detectives also learned Karp would use a waterproof camera to film minors while they were swimming.

Last Friday, Karp was indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury for 10 counts of first-degree sex abuse and two counts of second-degree invasion of personal privacy.

SEE ALSO: Portland soccer executives fired amid investigation into alleged abuse

Police said Karp was also a member at Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District (THPRD), and is believed to have attended the THPRD swimming pool at 15707 Southwest Walker Road sometime during April of this year.

Based on the investigation, detectives believe there are more victims.

If you or someone you know has, or may have had, an inappropriate interaction with Karp, know something about his behavior, or involvement in these crimes, please contact Detective Chap Opitz at 503-526-2674 or at copitz@beavertonoregon.gov.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.