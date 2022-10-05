CLOUDY START, THEN SUNNY AFTERNOON

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
By Andy Carson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:49 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Clouds and areas of fog are how we are starting this Wednesday morning. Clouds should start to clear by late morning to early afternoon and we will warm to 76 degrees. High pressure builds in tomorrow and keeps us mostly sunny Thursday through Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Partly cloudy by Monday, high 76. Finally on Tuesday, mostly cloudy with showers possible, high 73.

