FashioNXT returns showcasing designers from Portland and beyond

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – FashioNXT starts tomorrow, showcasing sixteen different designers from Portland and beyond; including two Project Runway winners! With the three-day event taking place at Union Tower, the founder and director of the show tells FOX 12′s Ayo Elise why it was important to bring the event to downtown Portland.

For showtimes, tickets and information about the designers click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.