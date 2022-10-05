Gresham police seek help finding missing 68-year-old woman

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who has been reported missing.

Diane Brinker, 68, left her home in the 600 block of Southeast Rene on Tuesday around 8 a.m. Police say her family called her an hour later and she sounded confused. Her phone is now off, according to police.

Brinker is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing khaki pants and an unknown color shirt.

Anyone who sees Brinker or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

