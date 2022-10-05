Heavy police response to officer involved shooting in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A heavy police response was responding to an officer-involved shooting in Portland near the Lloyd Center on Wednesday afternoon.

At least 29 police units responded to the area of Northeast Grand Avenue at Northeast Holladay Street around 1:24 p.m. where the incident started. But further emergency crews responded to Northeast Grand at Weidler where the shooting happened.

FOX 12 has a crew at the scene and is working to gather more information. This story will be updated as more information enters the newsroom.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.