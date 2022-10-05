Heavy police response to officer involved shooting in Portland

The scene of an officer involved shooting in Portland on Oct. 5, 2022.
The scene of an officer involved shooting in Portland on Oct. 5, 2022.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A heavy police response was responding to an officer-involved shooting in Portland near the Lloyd Center on Wednesday afternoon.

At least 29 police units responded to the area of Northeast Grand Avenue at Northeast Holladay Street around 1:24 p.m. where the incident started. But further emergency crews responded to Northeast Grand at Weidler where the shooting happened.

FOX 12 has a crew at the scene and is working to gather more information. This story will be updated as more information enters the newsroom.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV file image
Reward offered information on Vancouver shooting that left man injured
A hand grenade that washed up on a beach in Newport, Oregon, Oct. 4, 2022.
Several hand grenades wash up on Oregon beach
Man arrested after fleeing crash that killed pedestrian
Marion County Sheriff's office File
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash between 2 cars