Highway 97 crash leaves two dead

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 97 near milepost 259 left a man and woman dead Monday night, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers responded to a two-car crash just before 9 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that a northbound blue Subaru Legacy drove into the southbound lane and crashed into a Volvo commercial truck. Both the car and the truck came to rest on the northbound shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the Subaru, 57-year-old Philip Walter, and his passenger, 58-year-old Cynthia Vanvleet, were both found dead at the scene. The driver of the truck had only minor injuries.

OSP said it is unknown why the Subaru left the lane.

