Inmates start fire inside of Clark County Jail; 2 charged with arson

jail generic
jail generic(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:31 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two inmates in the Clark County Jail have been charged with arson after lighting their cells on fire Tuesday.

According to CCSO, the incident began around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday when inmates in a block of the jail became upset over “a disciplinary measure,” and began trying to flood the unit. After deputies put a stop to the attempts, two inmates set fire to items in their cells.

Deputies said smoke soon began filling the cells, however, jail guards were able to extinguish the fire. According to authorities, the fire resulted in minor property damage and no injuries.

Inmates Michael C. Dempsey and David N. Trachuk were charged with one count each of Arson in the First Degree. Dempsey and Trachuk are in the Clark County Jail on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portland Thorns sponsor reacts to NWSL investigation.
Portland Thorns sponsor reacts to NWSL investigation
FILE PHOTO.
Milwaukie bicyclist taken to hospital after early morning collision with van
Jonas Patrick Briggs.
Missing man with short-term memory loss last seen in SW Portland
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies