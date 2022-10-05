Man arrested after fleeing crash that killed pedestrian

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man trying to flee after a crash left a pedestrian dead in Roseburg Tuesday morning.

Deputies received a report about the crash in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South just before 9 a.m. Deputies arrived at the scene to find that the driver had run away on foot.

Deputies from neighboring agencies responded and found 44-year-old Seth Nathan Blix who changed his appearance and was trying to escape.

The pedestrian, identified as 50-year-old Samson Elijah Jones, died at the scene.

Blix was arrested and taken to the Douglas County Jail on charges of manslaughter, failure to perform duties of a driver to an injured person, and reckless endangerment of another person.

The section of Highway 99 near the crash was closed for about three and a half hours.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.