Man arrested after fleeing crash that killed pedestrian

(Generic Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:53 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man trying to flee after a crash left a pedestrian dead in Roseburg Tuesday morning.

Deputies received a report about the crash in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South just before 9 a.m. Deputies arrived at the scene to find that the driver had run away on foot.

Deputies from neighboring agencies responded and found 44-year-old Seth Nathan Blix who changed his appearance and was trying to escape.

The pedestrian, identified as 50-year-old Samson Elijah Jones, died at the scene.

Blix was arrested and taken to the Douglas County Jail on charges of manslaughter, failure to perform duties of a driver to an injured person, and reckless endangerment of another person.

The section of Highway 99 near the crash was closed for about three and a half hours.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marion County Sheriff's office File
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash between 2 cars
Damien Karp
Beaverton man indicted for child sex abuse; police believe there are more victims
FILE - Portland Thorns fans hold signs during the first half of the team's NWSL soccer match...
Portland soccer executives fired amid investigation into alleged abuse
One of the Alaskan Malamutes rescued by OHS
Oregon Humane Society Day of Giving