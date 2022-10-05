Man reported missing in SW Portland found safe

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:23 PM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a man reported missing on Tuesday has been found safe.

The sheriff’s office said 37-year-old Jonas Patrick Briggs walked off around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday from the area of the 8100 block of SW Barnes Road in Portland.

WCSO says Briggs is considered endangered and suffers from short-term memory loss. They add he occasionally walks off and has previously been found in and around the Portland area.

The sheriff’s office said Briggs was found in downtown Portland shortly after 12 a.m. on Wednesday and safely returned home. No additional details were released.

