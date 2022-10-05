Milwaukie bicyclist taken to hospital after early morning collision with van

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after colliding with a van in Milwaukie early Tuesday.

According to the Milwaukie Police Department, officers responded just before 6 a.m. to the area of SE Lake Road at the Highway 224 exit. Investigators learned the driver of a Toyota Sienna had turned west, off the offramp onto SE Lake Road, after stopping at the stop sign when the crash occurred. The driver told police he did not see the bicyclist and stopped as soon as the two collided.

The 25-year-old bicyclist explained he was riding east on SE Lake Road and that his lighting had stopped working as he neared the intersection. The bicyclist said he saw the Toyota stop at the stop sign so he continued, assuming the driver saw him. When the Toyota began turning west onto SE Lake Road he veered left to try and avoid the slow-speed collision.

Both the driver of the Toyota and the bicyclist remained at the scene following the collision.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with complaints of pain on his right side and a minor injury to his right hand, the Milwaukie P.D. said.

At this time, no citations have been made.

