Missing man with short-term memory loss last seen in SW Portland

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man last seen in Portland.

According to deputies, 37-year-old Jonas Patrick Briggs walked off around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday from the area of the 8100 block of SW Barnes Road in Portland.

Briggs was last seen wearing a dark grey jacket, white shorts, and a black Arizona Cardinals hat.

WCSO says Briggs is considered endangered and suffers from short-term memory loss. They add he occasionally walks off and has previously been found in and around the Portland area.

Anyone with information about Briggs is asked to please call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111 or their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.