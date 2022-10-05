Oregon Humane Society Day of Giving

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For more than 150 years, the Oregon Humane Society has been working to end animal cruelty and help pets in need. That’s why FOX 12 is teaming up with OHS for a Day of Giving.

The Humane Society’s Second Chance Program helps pets find loving homes after being surrendered or getting caught in wildfires. Second Chance also helps other shelters throughout Oregon that don’t have as many resources.

The Oregon Humane Society also recently opened a new community veterinary hospital that helps provide affordable care to pet owners who need it.

If you’d like to help FOX 12 and the Oregon Humane Society, you can donate here.

