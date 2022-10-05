Over a thousand prescription refills delayed at Milwaukie pharmacy

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) — It’s a problem that could have serious consequences, staffing problems at pharmacies causing a back long in prescriptions being filled.

Joanna Panza walked into her local Rite Aid in Milwaukie last Friday to find the pharmacy department closed early. At the front of the counter was a handwritten message in sharpie, on a white piece of copy paper, that read they were closed because of an overwhelming amount of prescriptions that needed to be filled. The pharmacy claimed there are more than 1,000 orders backlogged. It was a brief, but important message that set in motion days of frustration for Panza.

“It’s frustrating on a couple of different levels,” Panza said. “One, obviously, because I need to take my prescription. But two, I’ve now made several trips to the store and they don’t give out any notification that they were closing or opening.”

Since last Friday, each time she’s gone into the pharmacy department it’s been closed. Yet, Rite Aid keeps alerting Panza to pick up her prescription.

“The irony of it all, they sent me a reminder this morning, I believe it was a reminder text, which I’m sure the auto-generated, that they’re all going to hold it for a few more days and I need to pick it up,” Panza said.

The piece of paper that’s been greeting customers looking for their medication also says “we are doing our the best we can with what we have.” A simple sentence that encompasses a larger problem gripping pharmacies across the country. The National Community of Pharmacists Association found in 2022, three-quarters of community pharmacies across the country are struggling to find workers. Panza said shutting down pharmacies without warning can have serious consequences, especially for those who need life-saving medication.

“It’s almost as if they’re playing God in some respects,” Panza said. “Also what about people that have limited ability to get there, to get to the pharmacy?”

Panza understands that industries across the country are experiencing similar staffing issues. But she said the communication needs to be better from Rite Aid.

“You need to let people know and you need to let them know ahead of time so they can make other arrangements about having the doctor call it in somewhere else or getting it refilled sooner,” Panza said.

FOX 12 did reach out to Rite Aid for comment. A representative for the company said they were working to gather information and a statement, but nothing was ever sent over by the end of the business day.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.