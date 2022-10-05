Portland soccer executives fired amid investigation into alleged abuse

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two executive leaders with the Portland Thorns were fired amid an investigation that they were aware of alleged sexual and emotional abuse by former coach Paul Riley and they failed to take appropriate action.

The Timbers announced the firings of Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub on Wednesday morning via their social media channels.

President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson and President of Business Mike Golub relieved of their duties — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) October 5, 2022

“Pursuant to yesterday’s news that Merritt Paulson would step aside on Thorns related decision making, general counsel Heather Davis has been named interim president of Peregrine Sports, overseeing business operations for both the Timbers and Thorns,” the organization stated.

Ned Grabavoy will remain as technical director and lead Timbers soccer operations, while Thorns GM Karina LeBlanc will continue in her role leading Thorns soccer operations.

