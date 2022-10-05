Portland soccer executives fired amid investigation into alleged abuse

FILE - Portland Thorns fans hold signs during the first half of the team's NWSL soccer match...
FILE - Portland Thorns fans hold signs during the first half of the team's NWSL soccer match against the Houston Dash in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the National Women's Soccer League last season found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players, according to a report released Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola, File)(Steve Dipaola | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two executive leaders with the Portland Thorns were fired amid an investigation that they were aware of alleged sexual and emotional abuse by former coach Paul Riley and they failed to take appropriate action.

The Timbers announced the firings of Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub on Wednesday morning via their social media channels.

“Pursuant to yesterday’s news that Merritt Paulson would step aside on Thorns related decision making, general counsel Heather Davis has been named interim president of Peregrine Sports, overseeing business operations for both the Timbers and Thorns,” the organization stated.

SEE ALSO: Portland Thorns sponsor reacts to NWSL investigation

Ned Grabavoy will remain as technical director and lead Timbers soccer operations, while Thorns GM Karina LeBlanc will continue in her role leading Thorns soccer operations.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man arrested after fleeing crash that killed pedestrian
Marion County Sheriff's office File
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash between 2 cars
Damien Karp
Beaverton man indicted for child sex abuse; police believe there are more victims
One of the Alaskan Malamutes rescued by OHS
Oregon Humane Society Day of Giving