Portland Thorns sponsor reacts to NWSL investigation.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Thorns executives are taking a step back after a report, released by the Former U.S. Attorney General, alleged sexual and emotional abuse by former coach Paul Riley and that executives knew about this behavior but failed to take appropriate action.

Owner Merritt Paulson, said he, Gavin Wilkinson and Mike Golub will step down from any Thorns-related decision making until a joint investigation by the National Women’s Soccer League and National Women’s League Players Association is released next month. A statement from Paulson said Monday was “the darkest day I have experienced” and went on to say “I would imagine that it was even harder and darker for those whose stories were shared publicly.”

The report has caused an uproar from fans - and team sponsors - alike.

“There are multiple levels I think where there was failure and that needs to be recognized,” General Manager of Laurelwood Public House and Brewery, Brandi Williams, said.

The details in the report said Thorns owner Merritt Paulson knew about inappropriate behavior by former coach Paul Riley towards former played Meleana Shim after an internal investigation by the Thorns in 2015.

Riley was fired and then hired by the Western New York Flash, the alleged misconduct never publicly reported.

The investigation said then General Manager Gavin Wilkinson told the Flash Riley was ‘put in a bad position by the player’ and he would ‘hire Riley in a heartbeat.’

Local sponsor Laurelwood Brewing said they can’t stand behind those words. This was their first season as a Thorns sponsor.

“They made it known they would continue to hire that coach, that there was a lot of victim-blaming involved is the really inappropriate part,” Williams said. “I think not imparting that knowledge to future employers, you know, additionally, let the league know and their inaction is really something that gives a cause for concern.”

Rose City Riveters are devastated too - conflicted about how they can still support the players at the upcoming playoffs.

“A lot of us are unfortunately also survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence so it’s taking a lot to go through this and kind of process it all. So, that’s still being discussed we don’t quite know what that’s going to look like yet,” Tina Ettlin, member of the Rose City Riveters Steering Committee, said.

As far as Laurelwood’s future with the Thorns? That’s going to depend on whether the executives fully step down. Williams said Paulson’s statement Tuesday isn’t enough.

“They can step back for now but then what? what does that change? What does that help? I don’t think that changes or helps anyone,” she said.

One other sponsor has come out with a statement on their website today. Alaska Airlines said, “We are deeply concerned by the findings in the Sally Q. Yates independent report, commissioned by U.S. Soccer. We recognize the tremendous courage of the women’s soccer players and others who came forward.

As a long-standing partner of the Portland Thorns and Timbers FCs, our priority is supporting the players and ensuring any action we take contributes to positive systemic change. We are currently assessing options to fulfill those objectives.

