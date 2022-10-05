Reward offered for help locating suspect in Powellhurst-Gilbert murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for help locating a suspect in a Portland murder.

Police say Aaron H. Follstad-Martin, 44. Follstad-Martin was found dead shortly before 8 p.m. July 15 at the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard from a gunshot wound.

VICTIM OF POWELLHURST-GILBERT NEIGHBORHOOD HOMICIDE (Portland Police Bureau)

According to PPB, the following investigation identified Janae Tanell Kelley, 42, as a suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued for Kelley’s arrest but her whereabouts are unknown.

SEE MORE: Victim identified in deadly Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Secure and anonymous tips can be left at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.