Reward offered information on Vancouver shooting that left man injured

VANCOUVER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for help in locating the suspect or suspects in a shooting in Northeast Vancouver in August.

On August 8, at about 9 p.m. VPD responded to a shooting on Northeast 62nd Avenue and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. They said the man is still being hospitalized.

VPD detectives are still investigating the case and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. Secure and anonymous tips can be left at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com

