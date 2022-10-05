Reward offered for tips about deadly shooting at Northgate Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for help locating the suspect or suspects in a deadly shooting at Northgate Park.

According to PPB, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 to shots fired at Northgate Park. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but no victim. A short time later, a private vehicle arrived at Emmanuel Hospital with the victim, later identified as Essadin Hassan, 23. Authorities say Hassan died at the hospital from a gunshot wound.

No suspects have ben named in the deadly shooting and the investigation is still open.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Secure and anonymous tips can be left at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com

