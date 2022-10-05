Several hand grenades wash up on Oregon beach

A hand grenade that washed up on a beach in Newport, Oregon, Oct. 4, 2022.
A hand grenade that washed up on a beach in Newport, Oregon, Oct. 4, 2022.(Newport Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT Ore. (KPTV) - Several live hand grenades washed up on an Oregon beach this week.

On Oct. 4 the Newport Police Department responded to reports that three separate explosive devices had washed up on the beach.

Oregon State Police dispatched a bomb squad to the beach and seized the devices.

The grenades are inside white packaging with a label attached to them that reads “Warning Explosive”. The label clearly states the item is a Simulator Hand Grenade M116A.

Police urged anyone who encountered the devices to not handle or attempt to move them and call 911 immediately.

It’s not clear where the grenades came from, why they ended up in the Pacific ocean, or how many more there are.

