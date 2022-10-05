Shooting suspects in Hillsboro flee, crash causing road closures

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - The suspects in a Hillsboro shooting crashed their vehicle after fleeing Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Hillsboro Police Department, the shooting happened outside in the area near 106th and Cornell. One victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that appeared non-life threatening.

The suspects subsequently crashed at Stucki and Cornell and all four of the suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle they hit was being treated for minor injuries.

