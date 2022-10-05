Suspects in Hillsboro shooting booked for attempted murder, identified as teenagers

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The suspects involved in a shooting in Hillsboro on Tuesday have been identified by police as teenagers.

According to a spokesperson for the Hillsboro Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. outside in the area near Northeast 106th and Northeast Cornell. The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his shoulder.

According to police, the suspects had accosted the victim while he was walking on NE 106th.

Three male suspects were taken into custody at the shooting scene. The suspects, ages 16, 15 and 13, were later booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile facility for attempted murder, robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon. Police said the names of the suspects will not be released due to their ages.

A fourth suspect fled in a vehicle and was later taken into custody near NE Stucki and NE Cornell after they crashed into another vehicle. It’s no word at this time if the fourth suspect is facing charges.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was treated for minor injuries.

