Woodburn educator named Oregon's 2023 Teacher of the Year

Oregon has a new teacher of the year, and she's shaping young minds in the local area.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:07 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon has a new Teacher of the Year, and she's shaping young minds in the local area.

The Oregon Department of Education surprised Rosa Floyd on Wednesday morning in Woodburn with the honor.

Floyd, who was born and raised in Guadalajara, Mexico, has been a teacher for the past 22 years. She has taught dual immersion kindergarten at Nellie Muir Elementary School in Woodburn for the past six years.

Floyd’s coworkers describe her as a strong advocate, amazing listener, and empathetic colleague inside and outside of the classroom.

She was humble while accepting the award on Wednesday.

“This is not for me, it’s for all of us. All of us that work with these kids in this community and everybody put out 100%,” Floyd said.

The title of Teacher of the Year comes with a $10,000 prize for Floyd and $5,000 for her school.

For more information about Oregon’s Teacher of the Year, click here.

