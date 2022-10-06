1 in critical condition after crashing into Clackamas Wingstop

1 in critical condition after crashing into Clackamas Wing Stop.
1 in critical condition after crashing into Clackamas Wing Stop.(Clackamas Fire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:13 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas Fire Department responded Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into a Wingstop on Sunnyside Road.

According to Clackamas Fire, crews responded just after 3 p.m. after getting reports of a car inside the restaurant.

One patient was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

