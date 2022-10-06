71-year-old man charged with child sex abuse in White City, police seek add’l victims

WHITE CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 71-year-old man in White City on Tuesday and charged him with sexual abuse of a child, According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kim Jackson Dyer of White City was accused of abuse over several years by a child. Following an investigation, a warrant was put out for his arrest.

Dyer was located on Tuesday evening at the 8300 block of Crater Lake Highway, where police pulled him over and he was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Police also served a warrant on Wednesday morning morning to Dyer’s home on the 4300 block of Avenue East. Due to “violent criminal history” at the property, a tactical team initiated the search.

During the search, police seized digital devices that investigators will search for evidence of child exploitation, they said.

Detectives believe Dyer may have had more victims, police said. They are asking anyone with information about the suspect or instances of abuse to contact SVU Detective Lucas Tobias at (541) 774-8925.

