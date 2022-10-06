Autistic Washington County teen missing and endangered, deputies say

Fiona Jordan.
Fiona Jordan.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered autistic teen.

According to WCSO, 17-year-old Fiona Jordan didn’t make it to her Wednesday morning class at the Hillsboro Library. Jordan is described by deputies as being autistic and having the mental capacity of a 6-year-old.

Jordan’s last known location is believed to be around the intersection of NE Cornell Road and NE Stucki Avenue in Hillsboro. She was seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt, blue shorts, sandals, and a backpack with sparkles.

Deputies say she’s familiar with the TriMet system and may be riding the bus in the Tanasbourne area. Anyone with information about Fiona is asked to call Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-0111 or their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One-on-One with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell
Portland soccer executives fired amid investigation into alleged abuse
Over a thousand prescription refills delayed at Milwaukie pharmacy
Dozens displaced after three-alarm fire at retirement center in St. Helens