Autistic Washington County teen missing and endangered, deputies say

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered autistic teen.

According to WCSO, 17-year-old Fiona Jordan didn’t make it to her Wednesday morning class at the Hillsboro Library. Jordan is described by deputies as being autistic and having the mental capacity of a 6-year-old.

Jordan’s last known location is believed to be around the intersection of NE Cornell Road and NE Stucki Avenue in Hillsboro. She was seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt, blue shorts, sandals, and a backpack with sparkles.

Deputies say she’s familiar with the TriMet system and may be riding the bus in the Tanasbourne area. Anyone with information about Fiona is asked to call Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-0111 or their local law enforcement agency.

