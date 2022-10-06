Foggy morning, back to summer-like weather through Sunday

Good morning! Low clouds and fog will be the big story this morning in our western valleys and along the coast. Expect lower visibility & use caution on area roads. A breezy east wind is expected to kick in later this morning, which will help clear out any fog across the metro area. Anticipate mostly sunny skies, with some thin clouds passing overhead. We’re back to summer-like weather with forecast highs in the mid 80s. Afternoons will remain warm & overnights will stay cool through this weekend. Each day should feature mostly sunny skies, with subtle variations in sky conditions. Short-range computer models are suggesting some thin wildfire smoke could creep west of the Cascades Friday, so don’t be surprised if our skies turn hazy. It shouldn’t have a major impact on air quality. There’s also a chance we could have some low clouds and fog early Saturday. Other than that, sunshine should prevail through Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, our computer models continue to flip flop on a potential weather system dropping in between Monday and Tuesday. As of yesterday, it was looking like this system could drag a cold front through and bring scattered showers and mountain snow. This morning, our computer models are dropping that system over the Intermountain West (as opposed to the Pacific Northwest). If that ends up being the case, we probably won’t see many (if any) showers. We’re keeping a “shower chance” in there for Monday night and Tuesday morning, but we’re leaning more dry than wet now. It should cool down a bit though with highs dipping to about 70 Tuesday afternoon. More of our western valleys will fall into the 40s as well, with inner urban spots bottoming out closer to 50 degrees. Unfortunately, we could be looking at a dry and gusty east wind on Wednesday, which may elevate our fire danger.

Stay tuned to the forecast. I don’t think we’re done adjusting it just yet.

Have a great Thursday!

