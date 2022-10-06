Gladstone man dies after being hit by driver on Hwy 99E

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died at a hospital after he was hit by a driver in Clackamas County on Tuesday, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened at about 7:48 p.m. on Highway 99E at Southeast Risley Avenue. OSP said a driver in a Subaru Outback was northbound when they hit a pedestrian, 67-year-old Timothy Harpole, of Gladstone, as they passed through the intersection.

According to OSP, Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time he was hit.

Harpole was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Traffic on Highway 99E was affected for about two hours during the crash investigation. OSP was helped at the scene by Clackamas Fire and ODOT.

