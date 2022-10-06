Gresham man arrested after firing bullets through hotel room door

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after police say he fired bullets through a hotel room door in Gresham.

Just after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the Extended Stay America Suites in the 3000 block of Northeast 181st Avenue. Police said a guest had called the front desk to report hearing loud sounds coming from a second-story room. When management went to inspect, they saw bullet holes coming from room 207 and called police.

Officers arrived to the scene and heard more gunshots coming from inside the room, according to police. Negotiators and tactical teams responded to the hotel to help and people were evacuated from the second floor.

Officers went to the second floor and encountered Joseph Carrillo as he came out from room 207 into the hallway. Police said Carrillo was armed with a handgun and pointed it at officers. One officer fired their weapon and Carrillo fell to the ground. Carrillo was taken into custody and checked for injuries, but he was not injured by gunfire.

Police said an investigation showed Carrillo fired multiple rounds from inside his hotel room, through the door and into a neighboring unit. The neighboring unit was empty at the time of the shooting, and no one was injured.

Bullet holes coming from Joseph Carrillo's hotel room. (Gresham Police Department)

Police said the firearm Carrillo had was loaded.

Carrillo was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangering, and menacing.

The involved officers have been placed on critical incident leave. No additional details have been released at this time.

